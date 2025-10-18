Lily Allen Confirms She Recorded Her First New Album In Seven Years

Home News Ajala Fields October 18th, 2025 - 8:09 PM

Lily Allen is a huge influence on the current generation of pop stars, but she hasn’t released any music of her own in a while. Now, she’s ready to return with a new album, after teasing it in January, according to Stereogum. While Lily Allen’s first new album in seven years does not yet have a title or a release date, we do know a few things about it since Allen is the subject of a new profile in British Vogue.

According to writer Olivia Marks, Allen recorded the album in a 16-day stretch last December, when she was in the middle of a breakup with her second husband, actor David Harbour. Marks describes the record, “It is, quite possibly, Lily at the very peak of her powers: the gut-punch lyrics, now with added years on the clock, are set to infectious pop, and her pitch-perfect voice is at its most beautifully fragile. Frankly, it will eviscerate you.”

According to some of the lyrics quoted in the British Vogue article, it seems that Allen addresses the online rumors about David Harbour allegedly cheating on Allen, “You let me think it was me in my head/ And nothing to do with them girls in your bed,” “You know, I used to be quite famous, that was way back in the day/ I probably should explain how my marriage has been open since my husband went astray,” “What a sad, sad man/ It’s giving 4chan stan.” Allen tells Marks, “There are things that are on the record that I experienced within my marriage, but that’s not to say that it’s all gospel. It is inspired by what went on in the relationship.”