Pickathon Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Julien Baker, Torres, Portugal The Man & More

February 25th, 2025

According to brooklynvegan.com, it has been announced that the 2025 edition of Pickathon will be happening on July 31 – August 3, in Happy Valley, OR. This is the festival’s 25th anniversary and performing at the event will Portugal. The Man, Julien Baker & TORRES, Taj Mahal, Ocie Elliott, Haley Heynderickx, Fruit Bats, Surprise Chef, Reyna Tropical, Choses Sauvages and other acts. Early Bird Tickets are on sale now.

Rose City Band, Ben Seretan, Anna Butterss, Hannah Cohen, Dummy, Dougie Poole Band, Cory Hanson, Revival Season, Wild Pink, East Nash Grass, Ben Jarrell, The Cactus Blossoms, Improvement Movement, Laney Jones & The Spirits, Jimetta Rose & The Voices Of Creation and other acts wil be performing as well.

Also, Jonny’s Day Out, The Rumble Rose Gerber, Dougie Poole, Wade Sapp, Hello Mary, Rosali, GlitterBox, Angela Autumn,Emily Nenni will be performing at the event as well.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna