Los Campesinos! Reveals Their Earnings From Streaming Services, Highlighting Pay Gap Between Tidal and Spotify

Jasmina Pepic December 4th, 2025 - 5:32 PM

The indie band Los Campesinos! has publicly shared exactly how much they earned from various streaming services in 2025, and the figures draw a stark contrast between platforms. The band broke down their royalties for their 2024 album All Hell, revealing just how little per-stream payments add up. The disclosure highlights a major pay gap between streaming services, with some platforms paying far more per listen than others.

According to NME, the group posted detailed infographics and a breakdown on social media showing that over a 12-month span, All Hell generated almost ten million streams and earned a total of nearly £32,000 from all streaming sources combined.

Of that total, the vast majority of streams came from Spotify, but Spotify paid the lowest per stream, at just 0.29 pence. That translated to about £20,500 for the band. In contrast, TIDAL accounted for only about two percent of total, but paid 0.75 pence per stream (more than double Spotify’s rate) earning them a little over £1,400.

Other platforms also outperformed Spotify on a per-stream basis. For instance, Amazon Music offered 0.68 pence per stream, and Apple Music about 0.47 pence per stream.

The band noted that if all their Spotify streams had instead come via TIDAL, they would have approximately earned an additional £32,000, nearly doubling their total streaming income in that period. If all had come via Apple Music, they estimate an extra £12,000.

Los Campesinos! emphasised that because they own the global rights for All Hell, the full amount flows directly to them, a rare situation in which no label takes a cut. Still, they note that for most bands signed to labels, streaming income often gets reduced considerably by label and management cuts.

By airing these figures publicly, the band said they hope to foster “change towards a music economy that’s better and fairer for bands and fans alike in the future.”