Los Campesinos Share Captivating New Single “kms”

July 2nd, 2024

According to stereogum.com, In a couple of weeks indie pop band Los Campesinos make their return with All Hell, which is their first new album in seven years. Los Campesinos has already has the tracks “Feast Of Tongues,” “A Psychic Wound” and “0898 HEARTACHE.” Now, the band has dropped the latest tune, “kms.” Kim Paisey sings lead on most of of the tune and it captures a specific sort of suburban boredom in all its widescreen majesty: “Scratchcard inside an envelope/ Little effort for fleeting fun/ I truly hope that both our luck is out/ I’d kill myself if he won.”

Also Los Campesinos also shared a recent post on social media by stating that the tune is not about mental health but instead it is about making sure parents know how to act at the live show: “If you’re young and your parents have got to chaperone you at the gig that’s chill. But please just get them to slap an AirTag on you and stand at the back rather than taking up space in the second row, recording the whole show and getting pissy when they get a little shove.”