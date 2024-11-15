Los Campesinos! Drops Surprise EP More Hell

Home News Chloe Baxter November 15th, 2024 - 7:52 PM

In a delightful twist of fate, Los Campesinos! have surprised fans with a brand-new EP titled More Hell. This unexpected release comes just months after the band’s triumphant return with All Hell, their first album in seven years.

According to Stereogum, More Hell serves as a companion piece to that highly-praised LP, offering reworked versions of five tracks from All Hell, alongside a special cover of “Wait” by The Secret Stars. Their previous works, albums Romance is Dead and Hold On Now Youngster and single, “kms”.

The new EP includes a variety of fresh takes on familiar favorites, including the wistful and atmospheric “Moonstruck (29 September 2023),” which stands out as an especially beautiful reimagining.

You can dive into the EP and see why fans are raving about this unexpected treat.

More Hell Tracklist:

A Psychic Wound (A Cosmic Cheque version) – 03:55 Long Throes (Punks on the Playlist version) – 03:17 To Hell In A Handjob (Shucked) – 04:01 Moonstruck (29 September 2023) – 03:29 The Coin-Op Guillotine (Sharpen the Blade) – 03:31 Wait [The Secret Stars cover]

Versions like “A Psychic Wound (A Cosmic Cheque version)” and “The Coin-Op Guillotine (Sharpen the Blade)” showcasing Los Campesinos!’s flair for blending melancholy with moments of ecstatic catharsis, something evident at their 10th anniversary winter 2018 tour.

Each track offers a deeper, more intricate glimpse into the band’s ever-evolving sound, leaving fans eagerly awaiting their future work.