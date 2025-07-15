Los Campesinos! Stands With Palestine by Rejecting $60,000 Airbnb Deal

Home News Jasmina Pepic July 15th, 2025 - 8:58 PM

Indie pop-band Los Campesinos! declares a public stance for Palestine after rejecting a $60,000 Airbnb Deal earlier this year.

This Tuesday, July 15th, Los Campesinos!, a seven-member Welsh band which has been active in the alternative scene since 2006, made a public post on social media site X revealing that the band declined an offer that was made this past April to license one of their songs for an Airbnb commercial.

The post read: “In April we declined an offer of $60,000 to license a song of ours to an Airbnb commercial. Airbnb continues to make money from stolen Palestinian land and contributes to the housing crisis worldwide. We do not wish to promote or profit from this. Free Palestine,” ending off with a bang – “Eat the Rich.”

The band’s claims are not unfounded. According to a February 2025 report in The Guardian, Airbnb (among other related booking websites), advertised almost 500 properties on allegedly illegal Israeli settlements on occupied-Palestine, as reported by consequences.net.

LOS CAMP!

HARD LEFT

NO TERFS 🏳️‍⚧️

NO TORIES 🚩

😎 — Los Campesinos! (@LosCampesinos) October 1, 2021

This is not the first time the band has spoken out against alleged injustice. Throughout the years, Los Campesinos! has shown public support for many progressive causes such as support for the transgender community and speaking out against the right-winged tory party of the UK.

In recent years, there has been a boom of celebrities who have displayed public support for the Palestinian struggle. Celebrities such as Reneé Rap, Dua Lipa, Billie Ellish and many more have spoken out against the alleged genocide of the Palestinians. Similarly, English punk-rap duo Bob Vylan has received both backlash and large support for a recent performance where they chanted “Death to the IDF”, which led to the removal of their US visas by the Trump administration.