Los Campesinos! Announce Spring 2025 Tour Dates

According to BrooklynVegan, Los Campesinos! have announced Spring 2025 tour dates running through North America. This will be their first tour since the release of their album, All Hell, in 2024. All Hell was the first album released by the band in 7 years. The band will tour North America in a little over a week, “ A whistle-stop tour, covering as much ground (8,500 miles!) as we possibly can in little more than a week. As always, you know we’d love to hit up 100 other cities, but we’ve done the best we can with child-care, vacation allocation and, y’know, the general expense involved with flying to the other side of the world to play rock concerts! We’re really excited about where we’ve landed,” the band said.

The band will start their tour in Mexico City and finish it in Brooklyn. Tickets have already gone on sale for their earlier dates. Tickets to the Brooklyn show come out March 6, 2025 at 10 AM local time. You can purchase tickets here.

LOS CAMPESINOS!: 2025 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

23 May – Foro Puebla, Mexico City

25 May – Empire Garage, Austin TX

27 May – The Belasco, Los Angeles CA

29 May – Metro, Chicago IL

30 May – The King of Clubs, Columbus OH

31 May – The Brooklyn Monarch, Brooklyn NY





