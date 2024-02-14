Fever Ray Shares Remarkable New Video For “Shiver”

Home News Skyy Rincon February 14th, 2024 - 7:01 AM

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback

Fever Ray has returned with a Valentine’s Day offering in the form of a remarkable new music video for “Shiver.” The video expands upon the intricate storytelling interlaced throughout Radical Romantics which was released last year to critical acclaim.

The video was directed by frequent collaborator Martin Falck and was inspired by a pair of 6,000 year old human skeletal remains that were discovered “locked in an eternal embrace” in Italy, dubbed the Lovers of Valdaro.

Speaking on the artistic direction of the video, Falck and Karin Dreijer offered, ““We fantasized about what might have happened to these two skeletons. Were they so in love they had their mouths and noses too close to each other, or couldn’t stop kissing so they died of carbon monoxide poisoning? Or did a dinosaur kill them, and they died in fear holding each other? Was it a volcano, and they were protecting themselves from the lava burning their flesh? Maybe they weren’t in love at all; perhaps they were life long enemies facing their final struggle strangling each other? We felt there was a beautiful story there about the struggles of falling in love and the vulnerability you might feel being ʻexaminedʼ by your love interest who wants to make sure you really are the one they can trust and form a relationship with, that will last for eternity.”

In other news, Fever Ray recently joined a group of fellow Swedish artists, including Viagra Boys and First Aid Kit, calling for Israel to be excluded from participating in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest due to the ongoing crisis in Gaza.

