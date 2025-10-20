Railbird Music Festival Announces 2026 Lineup Featuring The Lumineers, Tyler Childers, Margo Price & More

Home News Cait Stoddard October 20th, 2025 - 6:31 PM

Tyler Childers and The Lumineers will headline the 2026 Railbird Music Festival, which will be taking place on June 6-7 at The Infield at Red Mile in Lexington, Kentucky. Nestled on the infield of the iconic horse racetrack, the 2026 edition will bring together more than 30 artists across three stages with unforgettable performances from Zach Top, Ella Langley, Caamp, Mt. Joy, Sam Barber, Muscadine Bloodline, Stephen Wilson Jr., Houndmouth, Robert Earl Keen, Shane Smith & The Saints, The Wallflowers, Margo Price and other acts. For tickets and more information, click here.

GA+ tickets provide unlimited access to the GA+ Lounge with shade, relaxed seating, air-conditioned restrooms, a private bar with drinks for purchase and complimentary water and dedicated on-site GA+ hospitality staff to assist with your festival needs. VIP tickets include entry into the VIP Lounge with shade, lawn games and more, plus preferred viewing areas at the two main stages, and access to the express check-out lane at the main festival merch store. Platinum tickets feature all VIP amenities plus golf cart transportation between stages, entry into the Platinum Lounge for complimentary all-day dining and full-service bar and coffee service, complimentary lockers and mobile charging units and more.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela