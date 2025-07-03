Tyler Childers Shares Passionate New Single & Video “Oneida”

Home News Katie Poon July 3rd, 2025 - 2:28 AM

Seven-time Grammy nominee, country songwriter, musician and performer Tyler Childers released a new single, “Oneida”, on July 2. The song followed the release of the single “Nose on the Grindstone”, with both singles part of Childer’s upcoming album, Snipe Hunter, set to release on July 25.

The mix of folk and country musical elements in “Oneida” along with pining lyrics portrays the connection Childers has with an older woman, who references songs and movies that Childers is “too young to know.”

“Tell her Oneida I know that I’m younger than most/But I’m willin’ if you got the time/To buy us some wine.” Childers sings in the song.

The music video for “Oneida” features a live performance from Childers and his band, The Food Stamps, with keyboardist Kory Caudill, guitarist CJ Cain, bass guitarist Craig Burletic, drummer Rod Elkins, guitar and fiddle player Jesse Wells and pedal steel guitarist James Barker. The video captures a shot of Childers and The Food Stamps band members performing in front of a dark wooden house.

According to a press release, the country artist from Kentucky has performed the longtime fan-favorite song live several times before releasing it yesterday. The country singer also released the track list for Snipe Hunter, listing 13 tracks with new songs produced by Rick Rubin with additional production from Childers and Sylvan Esso’s Nick Sanborn and mixed by Shawn Everett.

Childers and The Food Stamps plan on performing at festival appearances and touring this fall in the “Tyler Childers On The Road Tour.”

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz