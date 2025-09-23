Margo Price Teams Up With Tyler Childers In New Video For “Love Me Like You Used To Do”

Home News Steven Taylor September 23rd, 2025 - 6:47 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Today, American country singer Margo Price released Hard Headed Woman, her sixth studio album. Alongside the release came a music video for one of the album’s highlight tracks, “Love Me Like You Used To Do,” which features fellow country singer and Price’s friend Tyler Childers. The video can be found on Price’s YouTube channel.

Described as “a heartbreaking ballad and waltzing duet,” the song is a slow and moody track that still features a country twang. Price and Childers go back and fourth from verse to verse, each suggesting different ways for the two to spend the day before ultimately landing on wanting the other to “love me, like you used to do.” When the two join in duet, it brings a unique energy as the instrumentals also swell to match the energy. At the end of the song, the two start to list off all their relationship’s issues, only to say to throw them all to the bonfire and simply love one another once more. The video shows the two’s chemistry off quite well, being footage of the two recording the track together in Nashville’s Sound Emporium.

In other news, Price recently also found herself making waves as part of her recent performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! – an episode that, for a time, could very well have been the last. Kimmel’s show was temporarily cancelled due to comments the host had made on Monday, September 15th, mocking and criticizing the way Republican politicians and figureheads attempted to characterized the suspected shooter of Charlie Kirk, claiming they shared similar beliefs to the suspect. It was announced two days later that ABC suspended the show indefinitely following the comments, which was controversially seen as capitulating to government pressure from the FCC. Just the previous day, Price had been on the show to perform her song “Don’t Let The Bastards Get You Down,” and if her message wasn’t already clear enough, she even altered the line “keep all the haters underground” to change “haters” to “fascists.” “‘Don’t Let The Bastards Get You Down’ is pertinent now more than ever,” Price later said in an interview. “This is about free speech, and view points, and people being able to express those viewpoints. We’re losing that right, and that’s the very thing this country was built on.” While Kimmel has since returned to air, Price left a comment on the YouTube upload of her performance, saying “If this was the last word, I’m glad it was mine. <3”