Tommy Vext Shares Statement Regarding Potential Bad Wolves Reunion: “There’s Not Much Of A Future For Anything With Bad Wolves Anymore”

Cait Stoddard December 1st, 2025 - 1:31 PM

According to social media, Tommy Vext has shared a statement regarding a potential Bad Wolves reunion. On a Instagram reel, Vext took the time to discuss the articles saying that he allegedly tried to by Bad Wolves for one million dollars. Also, the artist further explained behind the number, clearing up some misinformation the fans had heard and Vext speaks directly to the fans who have been asking what is real in the situation.

@tommyvext2.0 opens up here about the wave of articles saying he tried to buy the Bad Wolves name for 1 million dollars. He explains the truth behind the number, clears up some misinformation, and speaks directly to the fans who've been asking what's real.