Bad Wolves Announce October Release Date For New Album “Dear Monsters” Accuse Former Lead Singer Tommy Vext Of Abusive Behavior

American heavy metal band Bad Wolves have announced a release date for their next studio album Dear Monsters. Set to drop on October 29th, this be the band’s first album since parting with former lead singer Tommy Vext earlier this year. Daniel “DL” Laskiewicz, who is best known for his work with LGND and The Acacia Strain, was tabbed to replace Vext on this project.

Via an official announcement the band shared some details related to the upcoming project and further elaborated on the drama surrounding their former singer. Largely silent since their famed breakup with Vext, the band emphasizes the “ tremendous amount of heart and soul” that they have put into their work. Dedicating their efforts to their fans, Bad Wolves believes that they have accomplished making an album that exceeds their previous two projects.

The band also announced in the statement that they will be dropping a new single and music video this Wednesday, September 8th. “Lifeline” will be the first taste of DL’s work with the band. “We think our fans will appreciate the renewed energy and range he brings to Bad Wolves,” says the band about their new vocalist.

The latter half of the statement is concerned with the rift between the disgruntled Vext and the band. Calling Vext “emotionally and physically” abusive before and after he left Bad Wolves, the band rips into the former singer and denies the allegations made against them.

“It’s unfortunate we must bear witness to Tommy Vext‘s never-ending temper tantrums on social media, filled with fraudulent claims and sad attempts to defame members of our band and our team,” the band emphatically states.

Refusing to refute all of the alleged Vext claims, Bad Wolves mentions a few key points for the sake of clarity. The band mentions that 10 of the 13 tracks on their first album Disobey were written before Vext joined the group. The track “Killing Me Slowly” was a collaborate track done with outside writers says the band. The band emphasizes that Vext’s claims of being the “mastermind” behind the song are false. Bad Wolves also claims that while shooting the music video for “Better Off This Way,” Vext “refused to let any other members be in the video.” They also accuse him of illegally leaking the video after his exit from the band.

Vext appeared to respond on Instagram in a post that has since been removed. The singer quit the band in January in an ugly breakup. He made numerous accusations against parties that included his former band mates, label and manager.

Allegedly seeking tens of millions of dollars in damages, Vext is claiming breach of fiduciary duty, unjust enrichment and several other accusations against his former associates. He also is claiming that his unreleased music is being held hostage. His former label, Better Noise Music, denies these allegations and has filed a countersuit against Vext’s claims.

Prior to his departure, Vext garnered his fair share of controversy. Vext hasn’t been shy to express his political views on social media and espouse his controversial opinions, including questioning the grassroots legitimacy of the Black Lives Matter Movement last year.