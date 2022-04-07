Tommy Vext Talks About Receiving Shout Out By Donald Trump; Claims Death Row Record Wants To Sign Him In New Live Stream

Home News Tara Mobasher April 7th, 2022 - 6:15 PM

Heavy metal singer and former vocalist of Bad Wolves, Tommy Vext, recently released a music video for his newly-released single “Cancel The King,” which was subsequently removed from Facebook and Instagram. During a livestream over the weekend, Vext claimed that it was because he was mentioned by former president Donald Trump while attending an event at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

“You cannot see the video on Facebook and Instagram, sadly, because it is banned,” he said. “They are trying to, even more so now, that I have gotten shouted out by the former president—the rightful president—of the United States. They are now trying to shut me down completely.”

Vext also stated that he was asked by the Trump Administration to perform at upcoming Trump rallies. Just last year, Vext and his former band reached a lawsuit settlement after he alleged that the group’s manager, Allen Kovac, used racist language against him and excluded him from the band for supporting Trump. The band also alleged that Vext repeatedly revealed unreleased Bad Wolves material on his social media accounts.

Still, Bad Wolves released their first album without Vext in September 2021 titled Dear Monsters.

Vext also revealed that he was involved in discussions with the Snoop Dogg-owned label Death Row Records about signing with them.

“I got to go see Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube last Saturday in Nashville,” he said. “Death Row Records reached out. [They’re] interested in signing me. We’re not sure what we’re going to do at this point. But it’s just pretty cool that’s even happening.”