Tommy Vext Sues Bad Wolves Manager Alleging He Was Fired for Trump Support

July 26th, 2021

In January of this year, metal band Bad Wolves announced that they would part ways with founding member and lead singer Tommy Vext. Vext quit just after he questioned the grassroots legitimacy of the Black Lives Matter movement, stating he personally never experienced racism in the U.S., both the band and Vext denied that the parting ways had anything to do with his statements and beliefs in various conspiracy theories. He recently dropped his own merch, which also displays his views on vaccines and Fauci.

Now, after Bad Wolves hired a new singer and released a new album, Vext now claims he did experience racism in the U.S., allegedly by the band’s own manager, Allen Kovac. In a new TMZ article, the singer says that he was allegedly pushed out of the band by Kovac for “not being black enough” and being a Trump supporter. Vext goes on and claims the manager allegedly called him the n-word a couple of times and he felt “belittled.” Now the singer went to court to sue his former manager. He also went on twitter to share the article. See the full tweet below.

AS ARTISTS WE CAN NO LONGER REMAIN SILENT ABOUT THE CENSORSHIP AND THREAT CULTURE GOING ON BEHIND THE SCENES IN THE ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY. AMERICANS HAVE A CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT TO VOTE AND VIOCE THIER OPINIONS. https://t.co/o8Grwohipg — Tommy Vext (@TVext) July 25, 2021

Kovac, the manager of the band and CEO of their record label Better Music sent out a press release after the news of the lawsuit hit. “I am disappointed to see these accusations from Tommy against me, 10th Street Management and Better Noise Music. They are categorically false,” he said. “In 40 years in the music business, I have never made any derogatory racist comments, been accused of doing so, or been sued by an artist.” The manager goes on and calls Vext a Qanon Supporter and claims that Vext is allegedly harassing the band and is allegedly trying to get a “big payout.” Kovac alleges further that Vext created a hostile environment while being in the band and that he as a manager wouldn’t force his political views on somebody. The manager also states that he is grateful for the band’s newest lead singer Daniel ‘DL’ Laskiewicz, and he believes their upcoming album, Dear Monster, will be their best one yet.

Bad Wolves’ co-founder and drummer John Boecklin and Bad Wolves’ guitar player Doc Coyle added, “In all our dealings with Allen Kovac, he has never used any derogatory racial slurs. Tommy is making all of this up. Period.”