Bad Wolves Announce Their First Album Without Tommy Vext While Currently Clashing Online With Their Former Frontman

Jerry Morales September 9th, 2021 - 8:45 PM

According to Loudwire, American heavy metal band Bad Wolves have announced the release of their third studio album, Dear Monsters, which will be their first album without former vocalist Tommy Vext. The announcement follows-up the band’s clash with Vext on social media.

Dear Monsters will drop on October 29 and will feature the band’s new vocalist Daniel “DL” Laskiewicz. The band has previously accused Vext of abusive behavior. However, Vext argued that the band’s management mistreated him. Vext recently sued the band’s management and label team, including Better Noise Music’s head Allen Kovac.

“Desperate people do desperate things,” reads Bad Wolves’ response to the Vext’s actions. “Tommy Vext quit Bad Wolves last January to pursue a solo career. Unfortunately, he quickly realized that nobody cares about him as a solo artist and that he can’t make or sell music on his own. He can’t write his own music so he released an edited version of our first single with his vocals on it. Desperate people do desperate things.”

The statement also reveals how Vext billed himself as “B@D W8LV3S” in order to sell tickets. Furthermore, the band called out Vext’s attempt of making a GoFundMe account that ended up being shut down due to fraud.

“But what’s most desperate are the mountains of lies Tommy has told since leaving the band,” the statement continues. “It is clear he has no moral compass and is willing to say and do anything, regardless of the truth.”

Eventually, Vext responded by posting a video on his Instagram page. He defends his actions and goes against what Bad Wolves said in their statement.

“Imagine being ousted, ridiculed, falsely accused, betrayed and abandoned and still carrying on,” wrote Vext. “Imagine having your hard work and blood and [sweat] stolen by vengeful incompetence [and] inexcusable greed. Imagine going through all this and still packing up, booking a tour after a global pandemic and selling more tickets [than] your famous band’s headlining shows ever did.”