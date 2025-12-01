Brandi Carlile, Coco Jones & Charlie Puth Set To Perform At Super Bowl Pregame Show

Home News Cait Stoddard December 1st, 2025 - 5:12 PM

According to Hollywoodreporter.com, it has been announced that the Super Bowl Pregame Show will open with a trio of performers in Northern California. Charlie Puth will hit the stage to sing the national anthem, Brandi Carlile will take on “America the Beautiful” and Coco Jones will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” The performances will take place on February, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The national anthem and “Lift Every Voice and Sing” will be performed by deaf performing artist Fred Beam in American Sign Language. Julian Ortiz will sign “America the Beautiful.” In a historic first, the HalfTime Show will include a multilingual signing program featuring Puerto Rican Sign Language, led by interpreter Celimar Rivera Cosme.

All signed performances for the pregame and halftime shows will be presented in collaboration with Alexis Kashar of LOVE SIGN and Howard Rosenblum of Deaf Equality. Puth is a four-time Grammy-nominated singer known for his songs “Attention,” “We Don’t Talk Anymore” and his 2015 breakout hit “See You Again,” with Wiz Khalifa, from the Furious 7 movie soundtrack. His appearance will come ahead of his fourth studio album, Whatever’s Clever!, which is due out on March 6.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz