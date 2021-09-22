Elton John And Charlie Puth Share Collaborative New Track “After All”

Home News Gasmyne Cox September 22nd, 2021 - 9:07 PM

Elton John and Charlie Puth released their collaboration of “After All” that comes from John’s forthcoming album The Lockdown Sessions that will be out on October 22 via Interscope Records. The Lockdown Sessions consist of 16 tracks that all have a featuring artist.

On September 25 John and Puth will be on stage in Paris for a 24 hour global charitable event that focuses on COVID-19, ending the hunger crisis, resuming learning for all, protecting the planet and advancing equity for all. While on September 26 they both will be live on their TikTok channels at 7 p.m. in UK time speaking about their collaboration on “After All” and what’s to come on The Lockdown Sessions.

Charlie Puth takes off strong right from the beginning with Elton John on the piano. Then right after the drum beat John comes in with equally strong voice and drives the song forward. Then they both come together after a short while and show off how well their joint vocals really fits into the song.

John shares how he felt working with Puth on “After All”: “Charlie is an amazing musician; we just hit it off. He’s become a friend and a friend of the family. Our children love him and he loves them. Everyone we’ve worked with on The Lockdown Sessions I’ve really gotten closer to them, it’s quite amazing. With ‘After All’ Charlie and I were in the studio, just the two of us. He’s got a little home set up with his keyboards, synths, and Pro Tools. I played electric piano and actually wrote the song all the way through and then Charlie wrote the lyrics pretty quickly. He’s incredibly quick, Charlie. We just had an amazing chemistry in the studio.’

Charlie Puth states: “As a songwriter, I have admired and looked up to Elton John my entire life. It is truly incredible how the melodies and chords seem to come to him instantly whenever he sits down at the piano. I got to witness that firsthand when we wrote this song together. He is world class and the true definition of a musical genius. Being a part of his musical journey is a dream come true.”