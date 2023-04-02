Essence Music Festival Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion, Coco Jones and More

Home News Roy Lott April 2nd, 2023 - 2:25 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Essence Festival of Culture has announced the initial lineup for its 2023 edition, happening on June 29-July 3 in New Orleans. This year’s evening concert series at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans features a headlining set from Ms. Lauryn Hill (playing a set celebrating the 25th anniversary of The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill) and Megan Thee Stallion. Additional acts include DJ Clark Kent, Kid Capri, DJ Spinderella, Wizkid, Monica, Coco Jones, Kizz Daniels, and more. The festival will be hosted by Deon Cole, Affion Crockett & Spice Adams, and Janelle James, and Doug E Fresh, Jermaine Dupri, and friends will curate celebrations of the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop.

Additional acts will be announced at a later time with tickets on sale now. Last year, Hill reunited with The Fugees at the festival and sang their classics “Killing Me Softly,” “How Many Mics”, “Fu-Gee-La” and “Ready Or Not.”

Previous headliners include Janet Jackson, Missy Elliot, Mary J. Blige, Beyonce, Nicki Minaj and Erykah Badu.