Trump Advisor States ICE Will Be At Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

Home News Jasmina Pepic October 2nd, 2025 - 8:45 PM

Bad Bunny was recently announced as the headliner for next year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show. In response, the MAGA right has taken off with threats and criticism of the artist. On top of that, although Bad Bunny is an American citizen, Trump’s advisor has recently stated that ICE will be at the halftime show.

This weekend, it was announced that Bad Bunny would be the headliner for next year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show. The Puerto Rican musician has also spoken out publicly against Donald Trump, which has set him as an outcast from the Make America Great Again sphere. This was especially true after the artist didn’t tour in the US after releasing his album Debí Tirar Más Fotos at the beginning of this year, where he also expressed his concern for ICE surrounding his concert in Puerto Rico.

According to Stereogum, on Wednesday, the longtime Donald Trump associate and former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski appeared on right-wing commentator Benny Johnson’s podcast to say that ICE agents will be at the Super Bowl, ready to deport people. Lewandowski said:

“There is nowhere that you can provide safe haven to people who are in this country illegally — not the Super Bowl and nowhere else. We will find you, we will apprehend you, we will put you in a detention facility, and we will deport you… You know, the NFL has been so woke for so many years. They finally decide to make a comeback. They finally have people stand up for our great national anthem. But remember, these guys — Colin Kaepernick used to say, “Well, I wasn’t being chosen to play in the NFL team because I was kneeling.” No, you sucked, and that’s why you weren’t being played. You know, that’s why no team wanted to pick you, because they’re a business is the bottom line. Here’s where we are, Benny. I used to love watching NFL games. I used to love watching baseball games. And when sports got into wokeness, I stopped doing it. Now, listen. I still participate in a fantasy football league with some of the guys that I’ve known for 25 years and want my players to win. But it’s so shameful that they’ve decided to pick somebody that just seems to hate America so much to represent them at the halftime, uh, game… Bad Bunny plays, if there are illegal aliens, I don’t care if it’s a concert for Johnny Smith or Bad Bunny or anybody else, we’re going to do enforcement everywhere because we are going to make Americans safe. That is directed from the president.”