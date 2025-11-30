Radiohead Perform “Like Spinning Plates” Live For First Time In Seven Years During Final Night Of London Residency

Home News Juliet Paiz November 30th, 2025 - 9:28 PM

According to NME, at the final show of their London residency, Radiohead surprised fans by performing “Like Spinning Plates” live for the first time in seven years. The track from their 2001 album Amnesiac returned to the stage as part of a sprawling setlist that included both deep cuts and fan favorites. Many attendees called the performance a special moment, marking the return of a song that had not been part of their live shows since 2018.

“Like Spinning Plates” is known for its experimental sound. The band originally created the track by running an earlier song backwards and reconstructing it, giving it an eerie and unique atmosphere. This complexity and haunting melody have made the song a favorite among long-time fans and a highlight of Radiohead’s catalog.

The live rendition stayed faithful to the original recording while adding subtle nuances that only come from performing in front of an audience. Fans immediately shared clips online, celebrating the return of the song and the emotional impact of hearing it live once again.With this performance, Radiohead demonstrated their commitment to revisiting their most intriguing material while maintaining the intensity and innovation that have defined their live shows for decades. For many, “Like Spinning Plates” spinning back onto the stage was a moment to remember.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat