Radiohead Perform “Just” Live For First Time Since 2009

Home News Leila Franco November 8th, 2025 - 1:06 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Radiohead fans in Madrid were treated to a major surprise this week, as the band performed their 1995 classic “Just” live for the first time since 2009. The moment came during the third night of their four-show residency in the city, part of Radiohead’s first tour since 2018.

According to Stereogum, “Just” set off one of the loudest sing-alongs of the evening. Which is no surprise being that the track is from the band’s very popular album The Bends and one of their most instantly recognizable early singles. In true Madrid fashion, the crowd even sang along to the song’s guitar riff, a tradition familiar to anyone who has seen big rock shows in Spain. The energy in the venue reportedly lifted as soon as the unmistakable opening notes rang out, with fans shouting every word back at the stage.

The revival of “Just” is another example of what is to come from the band as they move even deeper into their catalog of hits. At the second Madrid show, they played “Jigsaw Falling Into Place” and “Nice Dream,” two longtime fan favorites that again haven’t been heard live since 2009. With each night offering fresh surprises, the tour is quickly shaping up to be a celebration of Radiohead’s legacy spanning more than three decades.

The band is currently performing four-night stints in five major European cities, a tour structure that has allowed them to rotate songs more fluidly and explore many corners of their discography. For fans who have followed Radiohead through every transformation, the return of songs like “Just” feels like an emotional full-circle moment. If the first three Madrid shows are any indication, Radiohead’s comeback run is going to be one for the history books.