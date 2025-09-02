Fans Find Mysterious Flyers Appearing To Tease Radiohead’s First Tour Since 2018

Home News Cait Stoddard September 2nd, 2025 - 12:57 PM

According to Brooklynvegan.com, it has been rumored for a while that Radiohead would be touring this fall, which would their first live shows since 2018 and it looks like an official announcement is has been announced. According to the Radiohead subreddit, flyers for multi-night runs have shown up in London and Copenhagen.

According to the mysterious flyers, the London run will be on November 21, 21 – 25 and the Copenhagen run will be December 1 – 5. There have been multiple reports of the mysterious flyers in Bologna as well. No venues or other information has been shared yet and Radiohead also just released a live album version of Hail to the Thief.

According to Spin.com, in other news, guitarist Ed O’Brien and drummer Philip Selway have both released solo projects, while bassist Colin Greenwood has toured as part of Nick Cave’s live band. “I think there’s a particular dynamic between the five of us [in Radiohead], which I think we’re all so proud of,” Selway told SPIN in 2023. “It’s developed from us basically learning our instruments together. But it’s such a healthy process when we step outside of Radiohead and reach beyond that, [when we] see what these other musical voices can do with your ideas.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat