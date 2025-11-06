Radiohead Plays “Jigsaw Falling Into Place” And “Nice Dream” Live For The First Time Since 2009

Home News Jasmina Pepic November 6th, 2025 - 5:31 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Radiohead thrilled fans in Madrid when they returned to the stage with performances of “Jigsaw Falling Into Place” and “Nice Dream,” two songs they had not played live since 2009. The show was part of their comeback tour, which has already gained attention for its unpredictable setlists and deep cuts from across the band’s catalog. For many fans, the return of these songs felt like a nod to Radiohead’s earlier eras and a reminder of their evolution as a live band.

According to NME, the concert took place in Madrid and featured several tracks from In Rainbows and The Bends. “Jigsaw Falling Into Place” and “Nice Dream” were performed by the band for the first time in over a decade, marking one of the most memorable moments of the night.

“Jigsaw Falling Into Place,” from In Rainbows (2007), has long been a fan favorite for its energetic rhythm and layered vocals. “Nice Dream,” originally released on The Bends (1995), returned to the setlist after a long hiatus, showcasing the band’s willingness to revisit its early work. The decision to revive both tracks highlighted Radiohead’s renewed creativity and commitment to exploring their musical history in fresh ways.

For fans, the performances were more than nostalgic. They demonstrated Radiohead’s ability to evolve while honoring their roots, creating a live experience that balanced experimentation with familiarity. As the tour continues, the setlist changes suggest that the band remains as inventive and unpredictable as ever.