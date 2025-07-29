Brother to Liam and Noel Gallagher, Paul, Charged For Alleged Rape and Other Violent Offenses

Home News Leila DeJoui July 29th, 2025 - 5:30 AM

The older brother of Oasis members Liam and Noel Gallagher, Paul Gallagher, has been charged with rape, sexual assault and other offences. He was charged by Scotland Yard and allegedly has a string of violent sex offences following an investigation, which opened last year, according to an article by NME. Some of the accusations against Gallagher include alleged rape, alleged sexual assault and alleged threats to kill and coercive control. He is also expected to appear in court next month.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police has released a statement regarding Gallagher and his charges. The statement read the following: “Paul Gallagher, of Manor Park Road, East Finchley, has been charged with rape, coercive and controlling behaviour, three counts of sexual assault, three counts of intentional strangulation, two counts of making a threat to kill and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The offences are reported to have taken place between 2022-2024. The charges follow an investigation which commenced in 2024. A woman is being supported by specially trained officers.”

Gallagher, like his brothers, has also previously worked in the music industry. He worked as a DJ for some time and also as a photographer. He was a “tour DJ” in the band’s tour program. Gallagher is set to appear at Westminster magistrates’ court on Aug. 27. The charges have come while his younger brothers are on an Oasis reunion tour, which is their first live shows together since the band split in 2009.