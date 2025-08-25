Oasis Play First North American Show In 16 Years

Home News Cait Stoddard August 25th, 2025 - 2:22 PM

According to Brooklynvegan.com, on August 24 and after over 16 years, Oasis returned to North America to kick off the next leg of their global Oasis Live ‘25 Tour at Toronto’s Rogers Stadium in front of a sold-out crowd of 55,000. The monumental tour has continued to unite people around the world and across generations. Rolling Stone praised the “joyous celebration of reconciliation and generation-defining anthems,” while The Fader declared, “There will be no other rock band who will be able to be so unifying and momentous in their return.”

Paste Magazine was captivated by the joyous phenomenon happening on this tour, “Hugging, dancing, crying with strangers, when’s the last time any of us did any of that? But as we all got hype together over the opening licks of ‘Hello,’ the folks around me suddenly felt like lifelong friends. We need more of this in the world, not less.”

Shortly after taking the stage last night at 8:45 p.m., Liam Gallagher shared a story from earlier that morning by telling the crowd: “I bumped into a geezer today about half seven in the morning called Hugo. He comes up to me and says, ‘Mr. Gallagher,’ and I said, ‘No need for that. It’s Liam. He says, ‘Good luck tonight trying to get these Canadians doing the Poznan. He says, ‘Cause they’re all a little bit shy. They’re a little bit scared and stuff. They all smoke pot now. They’re all fucking out of their heads. He says, ‘Good luck with doing that shit tonight. So what, are we going to prove them wrong then or what? You don’t want to be the first one letting this side down.”

Liam continued before launching into “Cigarettes & Alcohol” instructing the crowd, “You lot turn around. Put your arms around each other. Give each other a cuddle, and just jump up and down. It’s very easy.” And by the end of the song, Toronto proved victorious and delivered a proper Poznan. Liam concluded, “We showed Hugo. We showed ‘em.”