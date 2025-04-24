Cornell University Cancels Kehlani’s On-Campus Concert Over Claims Of “Antisemitic, Anti-Israel Sentiments”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 24th, 2025 - 4:06 PM

According to stereogum.com, artist Kehlani was scheduled to perform on May 7, at Slope Day, which is a celebration of the end of the academic year held annually at Libe Slope on Cornell’s campus in Ithaca, NY. And on April 23, Cornell’s president, Michael I. Kotlikoff, canceled Kehlani’s performance by allegedly lamenting the artist‘s “antisemitic, anti-Israel sentiments.”

In the following statement, Kotlikoff said: “Dear Cornellians, Slope Day is a cherished tradition at Cornell and a time for our community to come together to celebrate the end of classes. For decades, student leaders have taken the helm in organizing this event, hiring performers they hope will appeal to the student body.”

Cornell’s president adds: “Unfortunately, although it was not the intention, the selection of Kehlani as this year’s headliner has injected division and discord into Slope Day. For that reason, I am rescinding Kehlani’s invitation and expect a new lineup for a great 2025 Slope Day to be announced shortly.”

Kotlikoff continues with: “In the days since Kehlani was announced, I have heard grave concerns from our community that many are angry, hurt, and confused that Slope Day would feature a performer who has espoused antisemitic, anti-Israel sentiments in performances, videos, and on social media. While any artist has the right in our country to express hateful views, Slope Day is about uniting our community, not dividing it.”

Cornell’s president also states: “I have spent the last few days talking privately with many students about Slope Day, and I appreciate the candor they shared. I also spoke with the student Slope Day Programming Board, who agree that this selection has compromised what is meant to be an inclusive event. Going forward, we will work together to revise the process for researching and selecting performers for this important annual event. I understand that my decision will be celebrated by some and criticized by others.”

Kotlikoff concludes by saying: “I believe it is the right thing to do and the decision I must make to ensure community and safety at this high-profile event that reaches the entire campus. Cornell is an institution where any person can find instruction in any study and where every person should feel included at the signature social event of the year. I look forward to celebrating Slope Day together with all of you. Sincerely, Michael I. Kotlikoff President.”

On April 20, 10 days after Kehlani’s performance was announced, the New York Post raised concerns about Cornell booking Kehlani by describing her as an alleged “Jew-bashing entertainer” on the grounds that she has shared a map online that eliminates the state of Israel, refused to allegedly condemn Hamas for the October 7, 2023 massacre.