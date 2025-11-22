Powerman 5000 Announces Spring 2026 North American Tour Dates With 12 Stones & Make My Blood Dance

Home News Khalliah Gardner November 22nd, 2025 - 9:02 PM

Powerman 5000 is exciting fans with the news of their Spring 2026 North American tour. Known for their energetic shows, they promise a great experience. Metal Injection says that besides Powerman 5000, bands like 12 Stones and Make My Blood Dance will also join them on this tour, making it appealing to many rock and metal music lovers.

Starting in mid-April, the tour will run for several weeks and offer an exciting experience for music fans. It will visit major cities around the country, giving people a chance to enjoy rock and metal music. Powerman 5000 will perform their energetic shows at each stop, which are always popular due to their lively stage presence. Along with them, 12 Stones will play their strong rock songs featuring intense guitar riffs and powerful singing that appeal to both longtime followers and new listeners. Also joining is Make My Blood Dance with its unique glam-punk style, colorful costumes, and catchy tunes.

This tour is a special partnership between these bands, each bringing their own musical style to the stage. By working together, they offer a mix of music that lets every group show off its unique sound and creativity. Fans of all types should get tickets soon because this exciting tour is likely to attract large crowds eager for amazing performances. Fans can visit Metal Injection’s website to see all the tour dates and locations, so they don’t miss Powerman 5000 and their companions performing across North America.

4/23, Fresno, CA, Sanctuary (+ Adema, no 12 Stones)

4/25, Roseville, CA, Goldfield Trading Post (+ Adema, no 12 Stones)

4/26, San Francisco, CA, DNA Lounge

4/28, Glendale, AZ, The 44

4/30, Dallas, TX, Trees

5/1, Houston, TX, Scout Bar

5/2, Shreveport, LA, Metalbug Music Fest

5/3, Austin, TX, Come And Take It Live

5/5, St. Louis, MO, The Sovereign

5/7, Foxborough, MA, Six String Grill

5/8, Millersville, PA, Phantom Power

5/9, Frenchtown, NJ, Arties

5/10, Newark, DE, Halftime Sports Bar

5/11, Brooklyn, NY, The Meadows

5/12, Lakewood, OH, Mercury Music Lounge

5/13, Flint, MI, Machine Shop

5/15, Columbus, OH, Sonic Temple Art and Music Festival

5/16, Belvidere, IL, Apollo Theatre

5/17, Harrison, OH, Blue Note

5/20, Cadillac, MI, Venue Event Center

5/21, Joliet, IL, The Forge

5/22, Burlington, IA, Catfish Bend Casino

5/23, Dubuque, IA, Q Casino

5/25, Colorado Springs, CO, Black Sheep

5/26, Denver, CO, The Federal

5/28, Santa Ana, CA, Observatory (+ Adema, no 12 Stones)

5/29, West Hollywood, CA, Whisky A Go Go

5/30, San Diego, CA, Brick By Brick (+ Adema, no 12 Stones)

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat