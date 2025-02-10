Powerman 5000 Announce Spring 2025 U.S. Tour Dates With Julien K

Home News Cait Stoddard February 10th, 2025 - 7:10 PM

According to metalinjection.net, Powerman 5000 has announced they will be hitting the road with Julien-K this April for a handful of U.S. tour dates. The tour starts on April 11, at the House Of Blues in San Diego, CA and wraps up on April 26, at the Temecula Events Center in Temecula, CA. Tickets are available here.

According to antimusic.com, adding to the excitement, Julien-K will be performing at the legendary Rainbow Anniversary Festival on the Sunset Strip on April 13. The venue is celebrating one of rock’s most historical landmarks.

Also, Julien-K are putting the final touches on their highly anticipated new album, DRK|MODE, which is slated for release this spring. Also, more tour dates will be announced for fall 2025.

Powerman 5000 Tour Dates

4/11 – San Diego, CA – House Of Blues

4/12 – Anaheim, CA – House Of Blues – Parish Room

4/13 – San Francisco, CA – DNA Lounge

4/15 – Seattle, WA El – Corazon

4/16 – Portland, OR – Star Theater

4/18 – Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post

4/19 – Fresno, CA – Full Circle Brewery

4/20 – Modesto, CA – Persuation Brewing Co.

4/22 – Tucson, AZ – The Rock

4/23 – Tempe, AZ – The Marquee

4/25 – Las Vegas, NV – Count’s Vamp’d

4/26 – Temecula, CA – Temecula Events Center

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat