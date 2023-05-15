100 Gecs Releases Playful New Video For “Most Wanted Person In the United States”

Home News Jaden Johnson May 15th, 2023 - 1:00 AM

While currently on their sold out North American tour, hyperpop innovators, 100 Gecs, released their chaotic video to their album track, “Most Wanted Person In The United States”. This song comes off the duo’s sophomore studio album, 10,000 Gecs, which was released back in early March which was described by Pitchfork as, “a perfect outro album for the end of the world”.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

The song’s video is a playful, yet grotesque visually chaotic piece that compliments the song’s equally as chaotic production. Both the song and video not taking itself too seriously, with the song’s production featuring classic cartoon sound effects with the catchy chorus repeating, “I’m the most wanted person in the United States”.

The video plays out the story of duo members, Dylan Brady and Laura Les, wreaking havoc as morphed versions of themselves. Robbing a gas station, playing doorbell pranks, and making a motorcycle getaway the video lives up to the already humorous album track.