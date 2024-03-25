Josh Freese To Rejoin A Perfect Circle For First Time In 13 Years On Upcoming Tour

Home News James Reed March 25th, 2024 - 2:52 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Josh Freese is uniting with A Perfect Circle for the band’s upcoming Sessanta Tour. The outing will mark the first time the drummer will tour with A Perfect Circle in 13 years.

The Sessanta Tour celebrates A Perfect Circle singer Maynard James Keenan’s 60th birthday, and will also feature another one of his bands, Puscifer, as well as Primus. Freese, who is now part of Foo Fighters, will be at all shows through April 20th at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

After that, he will leave the tour due to his commitments with Foo Fighters. Puscifer’s Gunnar Olsen will take over behind the kit for the rest of the shows, which wrap up May 4th in Queens, New York.

In an Instagram post, Freese reported the news as follows: “Happy to report that for the first time in 13 years I’ll be going out with A Perfect Circle on the upcoming ‘Sessanta’ tour…I’ll be having to jump off after the Hollywood Bowl on April 20. Gunnar from Puscifer will be filling in on the remaining dates (maybe a little Tim Alexander too?) There’s a chance I’ll be able to show up to another gig or two after…A Perfect Circle has always been a very special band for me and I’m really looking forward to getting out and playing these songs again.”

Going into the tour, it seems that A Perfect Circle’s lineup will consist of Keenan, Freese, Billy Howerdel on lead guitar, James Iha on rhythm guitar and Matt McJunkins on bass. Original APC bassist Paz Lenchantin was recently let go from the Pixies, but there has been no word regarding her involvement in any capacity.

In addition to the tour, A Perfect Circle, Primus and Puscifer are teaming up for the Sessanta E.P.P.P. featuring a new song from each band. The three-song release will arrive on March 29th.