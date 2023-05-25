Foo Fighters Share Mesmerizing New Song “Show Me How” Featuring Violet Grohl

Home News James Reed May 25th, 2023 - 1:38 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

Foo Fighters have shared a new song from their album: But Here We Are. “Show Me How” is a new single which incorporates dream-pop and shoegaze influences. The new song features vocals from Dave Groh’s daughter, Violet. The music video is directed by Tim Kellner and can be seen below.

“Show Me How” is about the search for a lost individual, most likely the viewer. The lyrics repeat themselves asking “where are you now?”. The person searching for the viewer collects themselves as they retrace their steps. They say, “I walk in circles back to square one made it through yesterday”. Lyrics like these describe how long its been since they last saw the viewer. Despite how worried the protagonist sounds, they mention “I’ll take care of everything from now on” repeatedly. Despite how arduous search is, the protagonist tells the listener not to worry.

The visuals for “Show Me How” are phenomenal; there are several drone shots of the countryside, close ups of flowers and trees, and shots of rivers flowing. This kind of imagery immerses the viewer in how lost the protagonist is. One thing worth noting about these visuals is that they start out before sunrise and ends during daytime. This could imply that the protagonist eventually found the viewer.

But Here We Are is Foo Fighter’s first album since the death of Taylor Hawkins. On Sunday, Foo Fighters streamed a tour rehearsal where they unveiled new drummer Josh Freese.

Greg Kurstin and Foo Fighters produced the new album. The band began touring and continuing festival appearances since this May. They followed their return to the stage for two all-star Hawkins tribute shows at the end of 2022. Foo Fighters’ last album was 2021’s Medicine at Midnight.

