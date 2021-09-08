Josh Freese Announces New Album Just A Minute, Vol. 1 For October 2021 Release

Home News Gasmyne Cox September 8th, 2021 - 6:24 PM

Josh Freese like many other artists have been making music from home due to COVID. Which is why Freese will be releasing a new album called Just A Minute that has 20 songs and are only a minute long via Loosegroove Records. The song are available to listen to through any platform, but a vinyl and digital copy won’t be released until October 29th.

This past May, Freese shared his thoughts on his new album through social media: “In a series I’m calling ‘Quickies,’ I’ve recorded 1 min songs that I’ll start posting in the next day. Solely for the fact that it’s been the most fun I’ve had creatively in a long time and I’m getting off on it.”

Freese will also soon be featured on tour with three different bands. The first will be with Devo and they will start November 19th at the Riot Fest in Chicago, IL and end May 15, 2022 at the Cruel World Festival in Pasadena, CA. Then comes the Sting and they started back on August 30th overseas at Odeon of Herodes Atticus in Athens, Greece and will end November 21 at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro, NC. Finally, comes The Offspring who will start October 6th at Summit Music Hall in Denver, CO and will finish on the same month on the 9th at the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, CA.

Side A

1. Aint Nuthin Funny Bout 2020

2. Where I Have To Go

3. The Dwarves and The Queens

4. Can’t Get Married, Can’t Get Buried

5. Baby’s First Beard

6. I Might Fix It

7. Headlock Headlock Nicolas Cage

8. The Ghost Of Hardy Fox

9. Disneyland Is Closed

10. Foaming Meats

Side B

1. Heavy Metal Car Collection

2. Wanda Is White

3. 2020 Blues

4. Get Help

5. Margot Robbie

6. I Took You To The Fair, Didn’t I Ruf

7. Your Body Is A Nightmare

8. Learning To Like It

9. Mom Buns

10. Lock Down

Josh on Tour

with DEVO

9.19.21 Riot Fest – Chicago, IL

9.21.21 Radio City Music Hall- NY, NY

9.25.21 Performance Venue at Hollywood Park – LA, CA

9.26.21 Punk Rock Bowling Festival – Las Vegas, NV

5.14.22 Cruel World Festival – Pasadena, CA

5.15.22 Cruel World Festival – Pasadena, CA

with STING

9.30.21 – 10.01.21 Odeon of Herodes Atticus- Athens. Greece

10.29.21 – 11.13.21 Caesars Palace – Las Vegas, NV

11.20.21 & 11.21.21 Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts – Greensboro, NC

with The Offspring

10.06.21 Summit Music Hall – Denver, CO

10.07.21 The x96 Nightmare Before Halloween – Salt Lake City, UT

10.09.21 Aftershock Festival – Sacramento, CA

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat