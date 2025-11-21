As I Lay Dying Shares New Single “If I Fall”

Home News Juliet Paiz November 21st, 2025 - 8:23 PM

As I Lay Dying continue their renewed momentum with “If I Fall,” a fierce and uplifting new single that highlights the strength of the band’s refreshed lineup. After reintroducing themselves in October with the explosive track “Echoes,” the group follows it with a song that feels even more focused and emotionally grounded. Chris Clancy now joins founding vocalist Tim Lambesis on bass and clean vocals, guitarists Bill Hudson and Don Vedda, and drummer Tim Yeung, and together they create a sound that feels both familiar and newly energized.

“If I Fall” bursts out at full speed. Yeung sets the pace with relentless drumming while Hudson and Vedda weave together bright, racing guitar lines that bring an intense sense of momentum. Lambesis’s growls push the verses forward with real force, and Clancy’s clean vocals rise during the chorus, giving the track a lift that feels emotional without losing the aggressive edge. It is the kind of blend of melody and heaviness that long-time fans love, but the delivery feels sharper, clearer and filled with renewed life.

Lyrically, Lambesis reflects on personal growth and on the kind of people he wants standing beside him as the band enters what he calls its “next and best chapter.” The writing feels plainspoken and thoughtful, centered on rebuilding and moving forward with intention. With “If I Fall,” As I Lay Dying show that their comeback is more than a return to form. It is a genuine step into a new era, powered by both experience and fresh creative energy.