Ken Susi Opens Up About Departure Of As I Lay Dying Members

Jazmin Mendoza April 8th, 2025 - 6:50 PM

Guitarist Ken Susi recently did a podcast interview where he provided an in-depth explanation of the circumstances leading to the departure of members from the metal band As I Lay Dying. Susi revealed the band’s internal struggle following an incident with lead vocalist Tim Lambesis. Lambesis allegedly assaulted his ex-wife in Sus’s home, which was caught on camera. The situation caused Susi to open up to other band members about his departure, leading many others to do the same. Lambesis is also currently being investigated for animal cruelty allegations.

These are Susi’s alleged accounts of the incident according to Loudwire:

“This guy like comes into my house in the middle of the night, corners his wife in my kitchen and spits in her face. And then retracts four or five steps back and has some type of episode, which I’ve never seen out of somebody before in my entire life,” recalled Susi. “And then starts screaming and running around my house for help. And it alarmed my wife. She woke up and she’s like, ‘What’s going on?’ And I’m like, ‘I’ve heard him scream for help before.’ I’m going to go see what’s going on.”

Lambesis has been previously incarcerated before but that did not stop Ken Susi from still wanting to join the band as he had heard various times that Lambesis was “a good person.”

“I’ve done multiple tours with [As I Lay Dying] and at those times, I always thought Tim was a good person. And there’s a lot of people that say that in that time,” said the guitarist. “I was willing to stand behind somebody at that point because there’s layers of friendship and years of friendship and conversations that you have backstage and meeting families and doing things.”

Susi’s perspective shines a light on the challenges and mental struggles faced in As I Lay Dying, showing the complexities that can rise in the music industry.