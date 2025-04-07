Thousands Sign Petition to Get Tim Lambesis of As I Lay Dying Investigated Over Animal Cruelty Allegations

Home News Michelle Grisales April 7th, 2025 - 8:29 PM

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat

An online petition calling for an investigation into Tim Lambesis, the lead vocalist of the band As I Lay Dying, for alleged animal cruelty is quickly approaching its goal of 70,000 signatures. According to Loudwire, the petition was launched by Care2 on The Petition Site and spurred by the emergence of a video in January 2025. The 30-second clip allegedly showed Lambesis abusing his dog in an attempt to force it outside, with the vocalist visibly upset in two separate instances.

The petition highlighted Lambesis’ controversial past, which included serving a prison sentence for attempting to hire a hitman to kill his estranged wife. Additionally, it referenced the recent instability within As I Lay Dying, with multiple band members leaving the group in 2024. The petition also urged California authorities to require Lambesis to seek mental health counseling. As of the latest update, the petition has gathered 68,866 signatures.

Lambesis, who has been attempting a comeback after his early release from prison, had been working on rebuilding his life and career. The group reunited in 2018, but by 2024, signs of trouble emerged as multiple members began leaving the band due to alarming “patterns of behavior” from Lambesis.

In response to the leaked footage, Dany denied any involvement in the release of the videos and asked those responsible to stop spreading them. She also made her own accusations, including claims of abuse, infidelity and narcissism against Lambesis.

Initially scheduled to perform at two major festivals in 2025, As I Lay Dying has since dropped out of both events. Lambesis has expressed his intent to continue the band with a new lineup, but no further details have been announced regarding who will join him.