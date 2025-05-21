As I Lay Dying Announce First Tour Dates Since Mass Lineup Departure, Domestic & Animal Abuse Allegations Against Tim Lambesis

Home News Michelle Grisales May 21st, 2025 - 9:32 PM

Metalcore band As I Lay Dying has officially announced their return to the stage with a 2025 tour, marking their first live performances since a major lineup collapse last year left only frontman Tim Lambesis remaining.

Loudwire reported that their “An Evening with As I Lay Dying” tour will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the band’s influential 2005 record, “Shadows Are Security.” The tour starts on October 30th in Moscow, with two additional shows in Russia, followed by 10 more dates across neighboring European countries.

The announcement comes weeks after the band revealed a new partnership with FM Music Management, signaling a renewed push to reestablish themselves, despite the ongoing controversy surrounding Lambesis. The identities of the musicians joining Lambesis for the tour have not been disclosed.

Lambesis, who previously served time in prison for attempting to hire a hitman to kill his wife in 2013, faced further criticism in 2024 when his remaining bandmates departed simultaneously. Their exits were accompanied by vague but intentional statements referencing ethical boundaries and personal convictions.

During the band’s departure, a series of videos surfaced. One showed Lambesis aggressively confronting his wife during a heated episode. The clip led to public outcry and the eventual retraction of an earlier statement by his wife, who later described Lambesis as manipulative and abusive.

Another video later emerged showing Lambesis kicking his dog while attempting to force it outside, prompting widespread backlash and calls for an animal cruelty investigation.

Former guitarist Ken Susi, who left the band during the fallout, provided a firsthand account of what he described as a deeply disturbing incident. “This guy like comes into my house in the middle of the night, corners his wife in my kitchen and spits in her face,” Susi told reporters. “Then he steps back, has some type of episode — starts screaming and running around my house for help. It alarmed my wife. She woke up and said, ‘What’s going on?’”

Despite multiple requests, the band’s label has declined to comment publicly on the situation.