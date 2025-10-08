As I Lay Dying Share New Single “Echoes” Marking First New Music Since Previous Lineup Departure

Home News Anthony Salvato October 8th, 2025 - 10:21 PM

The California-based metalcore band As I Lay Dying (AILD) released a new single titled “Echoes” this week. “Echoes” marks the first studio release by AILD since their 2024 album, Through Storms Ahead.

The video features the band playing together on stage with bright flashing lights and a giant screen behind them. The video has mostly blue tones working in conjunction with a constantly moving camera and a rapid fire of close and tight shots. The video mimics what an AILD concert would look like, at least on stage as it doesn’t feature any fans.

“Echoes” was written by AILD frontman, Tim Labesis, who continues to write every track released by the group. Joining Lambesis on the track, and in their upcoming tour, is a slightly different look than years past with Chris Clancy on the bass and backup vocals, Bill Hudson and Don Vedda on Guitar, and Tim Yeung on the drums. Hudson remains with the band and Lambesis after over 20 years together. One thing that has remained the same however, is the classic sound that fans have fallen in love with over the last few decades.

Though a new album has not been announced, As I Lay Dying will hit the road for a 13-show tour throughout Europe that begins at the end of the month. The tour kicks off in Moscow, with two more stops in Russia, before heading south to Hungary and making a few stops throughout northern and central Europe before ending in Heerlen, Netherlands in the middle of November.

Tour Dates – Fall 2025

10/30/25 – Moscow, RU – Stadium Live Club

10/31/25 – Yekaterinburg, RU – Svoboda Concert Hall

11/01/25 – St. Petersburg, RU – Sound Club

11/03/25 – Budapest, HU – Barba Negra

11/04/25 – Bratislava, SK – MMC

11/05/25 – Ljubljana, SI – Cvetličarna

11/06/25 – Milan, IT – Live Club

11/07/25 – Innsbruck, AT – Music Hall

11/08/25 – Würzburg, DE – Posthalle

11/11/25 – Hohenems, AT – Tennis Event Centre

11/12/25 – Saarbrücken, DE – The Garage

11/13/25 – Sneek, NL – Bolwerk

11/14/25 – Heerlen, NL – Nieuwe Nor