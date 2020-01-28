Sónar Barcelona Announces 2020 Lineup Featuring 2MANYDJS and James Murphy’s Despacio, Princess Nokia and The Chemical Brothers

Home News Grayson Schmidt January 28th, 2020 - 6:46 PM

Barcelona’s Sónar arts, design, and electronic and advanced music festival has announced its 2020 lineup. The three-day festival , split into Sónar by Day and Sónar by Night from June 18-19, features acts like The Chemical Brothers, Arca, THE BLAZE, Carl Cox, Mura Masa, Eric Prydz, Richie Hawtin, AJ Tracey, Laurent Garnier, Dave, The Black Madonna, and Princess Nokia.

Described as a pioneering cultural event with a unique format and content, Sónar has the reputation as a top festival for bringing in the leading artists in “contemporary clubbing and cutting-edge electronics, as well as emerging trap figures and urban rhythms from around the planet.”

Headliner The Chemical Brothers released their latest album, No Geography, last spring to positive reviews. The British duo will play Sónar by Night, along with Swedish DJ Eric Prydz and Kentucky-native The Black Madonna. The latter is also scheduled to headline the Movement Detroit festival this spring. New York rapper Princess Nokia is also set to to play both Coachella and Governor’s Ball.