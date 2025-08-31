Skepta and Fred Again Release New Collaborative EP Skepta .. Fred

Home News Isabella Bergamini August 31st, 2025 - 8:43 PM

Dance producer Fred again.. and rapper Skepta are back at it again with a new collaborative EP. The two originally joined forces earlier this year with a single titled “Victory Lap.” They were joined by streamer PlaqueBoyMax who helped create the track. “Victory Lap” proved to be very successful as it reached #4 on the UK singles chart. This made it Skepta’s highest-charting song yet. Skepta also went on to make multiple remixes of it alongside various other rappers. Due to the song’s success, it comes as no surprise that Fred again.. and Skepta have decided to work together again. Just last week, the duo released another single titled “Back 2 Back,” which really shows the two adapting to each other’s style.

This week, the two released a full collaborative EP with a total of five tracks. The new EP simply named Skepta.. Fred begins with “Back 2 Back” and ends with “Victory Lap.” The EP sees the addition of three new tracks titled “London,” “Last 1s Left” and “21 Years.” According to Stereogum, the EP does not feature any additional guests besides the duo and PlaqueBoyMax’s contribution on “Victory Lap.” Despite being only 16 minutes long, the EP is fun and playful, making it evident that the two enjoyed working together.

Skepta.. Fred Tracklist: