Substance Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring The Jesus And Mary Chain, Cabaret Voltaire’s Steven Mallinder, Boy Harsher And More

Home News Skyy Rincon July 19th, 2022 - 2:34 PM

Restless Presents recently announced the lineup for the 2022 installment of Substance, their annual concert experience series. The headliners for this year include The Jesus And Mary Chain and Kittin & The Hacker. Tickets can be purchased here.

The event will take place at the Los Angeles Theater in Downtown L.A. over two consecutive days with the first half scheduled for Friday, October 21 while the second half is set for Saturday, October 22. There will be art installations, food trucks, full service bars, a DJ room and VIP balcony. The full lineup also includes Linea Aspera, Qual, Kaelan Mikla, Kontravoid, Stephen Mallinder of Cabaret Voltaire, Parade Ground, Placebo Effect, Light Asylum, Kris Baha, Pixel Grip, Patriarchy, MVTANT, Kanga, Street Fever, Model/Actriz, Adam Miller & Inner Magic, Glaare, Puerta Negra, Kumo 99, Confines, Secret Attraction, Touching Ice, The Chameleons, Boy Harsher, Absolute Body Control, Schwefelgelb, Youth Code, Sextile, Mareux, Clock DVA, French Police, Das Ding, Glove, LustSickPuppy, Empathy Test, Comfort Cure, Ritual Veil, Cumgirl8, Newboy, Dechakhal, NITE, Valuemart and Void Palace.

Brian Tarney, co-founder of Substance commented on this year’s lineup, offering: “Over the years we have strived to curate unique and atypical lineups, Substance 2022 is no exception. In the past, pandemics and outside forces have made presenting our unique vision all the more complex, but the stars have aligned and autonomy reigns. This year we are able to present a slew of the deepest architects of post-punk and goth aesthetic, alongside some of the most amazing up-and-coming acts in the scene.”

Organizers have also created a Spotify playlist including music from the featured artists. Listen below.