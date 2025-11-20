Deap Vally’s Lindsey Troy Shares Debut Solo Single “I’ve Seen The Willow Trees”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 20th, 2025 - 2:45 PM

Lindsey Troy is the powerhouse singer and guitarist, who is best known as one half of the acclaimed, LA rock duo Deap Vally, who made their mark with blistering riffs and riotous energy. Today, Troy steps into a new creative territory with the release of her debut solo single, “I’ve Seen The Willow Trees.” The artist‘s solo debut reveals a softer power by blending her unmistakable voice and emotional depth with an earthy, fingerpicking and melodic cello lines thatpaired with electronic drum loops and contagious synth lines.

“I’ve Seen The Willow Trees” is the sound of an artist reconnecting with her core, in her element, with a song about nature, connection and passing that sense of wonder on to the next generation. The track also comes with a beautiful ethereal video, filmed at Our Little Treehouse, which is Troy’s home studio in Los Angeles’ Eagle Rock neighborhood.

“I’ve Seen the Willow Trees’ is a song that celebrates the awe-inspiring beauty and transformative power of the natural world,” notes Troy. “It’s about my love of nature, the profound effect it has had on my life and my need to share that magic with my children. To bring them to the sacred places, from my childhood and throughout my life, that shaped me and left a lasting impression, and to let them experience that magic too. My heart’s desire is to pass on that deep love of nature to my children and to show them the beauty of this world. ‘I’ve Seen the Willow Trees’ is my love letter to the natural world and to my children.”