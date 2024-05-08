Deap Vally Announce New Surprise EP (ep)ilogue For May 2024 Release, Share New Single “It’s My World”

Home News Madeline Chaffer May 8th, 2024 - 4:10 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

The dynamic rock duo Deap Vally surprised their fans by announcing the release of a new EP, titled (ep)ilogue, on May 24th! To add to the excitement, they released a new single from the new EP, titled “It’s My World.”

The duo, Lindsey Troy and Julie Edwards, announced their impending split last year, and have been on an extensive final farewell tour to say goodbye to their fans. But they are clearly hoping to go out with a bang. (ep)ilogue will be released as the duo embarks on the final leg of the tour, as a final gift to their fans.

Regarding the new track, Troy explained the meaning of “It’s My World” in a recent press release. She says that the song is “about living your best life, being authentically YOU without giving a damn what anybody else thinks.”

With a single like “It’s My World,” (ep)ilogue is bound to be an amazing final project from Deap Vally, and this final leg of their farewell tour is guaranteed to be a memorable experience for all!

Photo credit: Owen Ela