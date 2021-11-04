Deap Vally Share Powerful New Single And Video “Perfuction”

Home News Roy Lott November 4th, 2021 - 6:06 AM

Deap Vallly, has released their song “Perfuction”, the newest single upfront of their third album, Marriage, which is due for release on November 19 via Cooking Vinyl. “Perfuction” is a catchy, grungy punk rock tune filled withheavy drums and haunting backing vocals and slight nod to Schoolhouse Rock. The song also comes with its accomapnying music video, which appearsto be. screen recording of someones Macbook, searching and adding notes from their laptop. Check it out below.

The new single follows the lead single Magic Medicine also featured on their upcoming album. The band is also set to play California’s annual Desert Daze music festival, playing alongside The War On Drugs, Toro Y Moi, Japanese Breakfast and Crumb. The festival will go down Novemeber 12-14 at Lake Perris in Perris, CA. They had recently played the Lose Yr Mind Festival in Portland, OR alongside Meatbodies, Acid Dad, Dommengang, Help and Dirty Princess.

Marriage serves as the follow up to the band’s last EP Digital Dream and American Cockroach, released earlier this year. “Marriage is our musical Rumspringa, if you will,” the band stated in a press release. “We’re breaking free of the rigid creative constraints within which we previously existed (two members, two instruments, two voices). Writing with the calibre of musicians that we did on this record – like jennylee, KT Tunstall, Peaches, and Jennie Vee – was an unforgettable experience, and we’re so happy to have the result of our creative rebirth eternalised in Marriage.”

Deap Vally is a duo featuring Lindsey Troy and Julie Edwards.