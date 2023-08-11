Mick Fleetwood’s Restaurant Destroyed By Maui Wildfires

Home News Parker Beatty August 11th, 2023 - 5:00 PM

Photo Credit – Mauricio Alvarado

Fleetwood Mac co-founder and drummer Mick Fleetwood’s restaurant Fleetwood’s on Front Street was lost yesterday as a result of the current wildfires in Maui, Hawaii, Brooklyn Vegan reports.

In a post on Instagram, the restaurant said of the news, “As many of you have probably seen on the news, Lahaina Town has suffered tremendous damage and with that Fleetwoods on Front Street has been lost. Words can not express the devastation that our community is facing right now. Our main priority at the moment is the safety of our team members and staff. We appreciate your support and patience as we navigate this difficult terrain. Mahalo.”

Mick Fleetwood also mourned the loss of his restaurant and the damages done by the wildfire, saying in his own Instagram post “MAUl and The Lahaina community have been my home for several decades. This is a devastating moment for MAUl and many are suffering unimaginable loss. Fleetwoods on front Street has been lost and while we are heartbroken our main priority is the safety of our dear staff and team members. On behalf of myself and my family I share my heartfelt thoughts and prayers for the people of MAUI. We are committed to supporting the community and those affected by this disaster in the days month [sic] and years to come.”

As of August 11, at least 67 people have reportedly died in the wildfires currently raging in Maui, with more fatalities expected as burned homes begin to be searched. As reported by CNN, this is officially Hawaii’s deadliest natural disaster in its history as a U.S. state.