Deap Vally Announce 2023/2024 Farewell Tour Dates & Re-Recorded Version Of Debut LP, Share New Single “Baby I Can Hell” (Deap Vally’s Version)

September 19th, 2023

Female rock duo Deap Vally have shared their new single “Baby I Call Hell” (Deap Vally’s Version,) which os out today on all streaming services. The track is the first single to be released from a re recorded version of Deap Vally’s debut LP and final release SISTRIONIX 2.0, which will be released in the spring of 2024 on the band’s own Deap Vally Records.

In the press release band member Lindsey Troy shares her thoughts about the latest tune.

“‘Baby I Call Hell’ is quintessential Deap Vally. It was the first song we ever wrote as a band, so it’s very meaningful to our story. Re-recording that song was a lot of fun, but also a lot of pressure because we wanted to make sure the recording captured the magic of the song again.”



In other news, the band will celebrate the 10 anniversary of the album with tour dates on the west coast in November and will play shows on in the midwest and east coast in early 2024.

Tickets pre sales begin on September 21 while general on sale tickets begin on September 22 at 10 a.m, local time. L.A. Witch, Death Valley Girls, Sloppy Jane and Spoon Benders will serve as the opening acts on selected dates. For more information visit: www.deapvally.com.

Deap Vally Tour Dates

11/10 – San Diego, CA – The Casbah *

11/11 – Santa Ana, CA – Observatory ^ *

11/15 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall ^

11/17 – Portland, OR – Star Theater ^ ~

11/18 – Vancouver, BC – Wise Hall ^

11/19 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre ^ ~

2/8 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West #

2/9 – Nashville, TN – Basement East #

2/10 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall #

2/11 – St. Paul, MN – Turf Club #

2/13 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom #

2/14 – Washington, D.C. – Black Cat #

2/16 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts #

2/17 – New York, NY – Le Poisson Rouge #

2/18 – Boston, MA – Crystal Ballroom #

3/9 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram *

3/15 Las Vegas, NV – Backstage Bar + Billiards *

3/16 Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge *

3/17 – Denver, CO – Marquis *

3/18 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf *

3/20 Austin, TX – Mohawk *

4/18 Mexico City, MX – Foro Indie Rocks!