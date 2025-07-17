David Byrne Releases New Single “She Explains Things To Me”

Home News Trent Tournour July 17th, 2025 - 8:30 AM

David Byrne is back for a whole new album cycle. This time regaling fans with a touching ode to female intuition in the form of ‘She Explains Things To Me’.

On this new breezy acoustic cut we see the Talking Heads frontman delving deep into the all-too common experience of needing someone more well-versed in the worlds of emotion and human behavior (see: a woman) to explain the meanings and intentions behind a poem, a character’s actions in a film or book, or any of the other understandings of feelings and the sublime which are so often maligned in patriarchal society.

Byrne addresses this imbalance directly, saying of the song’s lyrics “Many times I have marveled at how a friend (usually a female friend) seems to clock what is going on in a film between characters way before I do. Sometimes I understand poetry, but sometimes I need help.” He goes on to cast this in contrast with the way men will often try and do the opposite from a more ‘logical’ ‘rational’ and frankly annoying position by saying “mansplaining is usually unasked for, in this case I am the one asking.”

There is a valid critique to be had with this understanding of femininity. One could wonder why David Byrne needs to be reliant on a woman to live in the world of sensuality and intuition instead of trying to cultivate these skills necessary for human understanding himself. It reinforces the dichotomy that women are meant to have one job in society while men are meant to have another. Maybe instead of having a woman around at all times to explain something to him Byrne should try and figure it out for himself. Although this is a hard read and maybe we should just commend that by recognizing this fundamental mismatch in society Byrne’s heart is in the right place. It’s also not an idea which is novel to his pen as we see him tackle very similar themes in Talking Heads’ iconic track ‘The Girl Wants to Be With the Girls’ from the band’s 1978 record More Songs About Buildings and Food.

To form your own opinion on David Byrne’s understanding of gender politics, give the track a listen here: