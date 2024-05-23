Common Teams Up With Pete Rock For Collaborative New Single & Video “Wise Up”

Common has released a powerful new single and accompanying video titled “Wise Up,” produced in collaboration with legendary hip-hop producer Pete Rock. This dynamic duo combines their talents to deliver a thought-provoking track that addresses themes of social justice, self-awareness, and resilience.

The song “Wise Up” features Common’s signature insightful lyrics over Pete Rock’s soulful, boom-bap beats. The track is both a call to action and a reflective piece, urging listeners to stay vigilant and informed in challenging times. Common’s verses are filled with poignant messages about overcoming adversity and staying true to oneself.

The video for “Wise Up” complements the song’s powerful message. It features a series of evocative scenes, including Common walking through urban landscapes, interspersed with footage of social movements and community gatherings. The visual narrative underscores the song’s call for unity and empowerment.

You can watch the video for “Wise Up” below:

This latest release marks another significant chapter in Common’s storied career, showcasing his continued commitment to using his platform for positive change.

