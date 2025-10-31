Phantogram Shares New Rendition Of “Move In Silence” Featuring Big Boi

Home News Steven Taylor October 31st, 2025 - 5:29 PM

Los Angeles based alternative duo Phantogram dropped a deluxe rerelease of their album Memory of A Day today. The deluxe release features three new tracks, including a new version of the album’s tenth track, “Move In Silence,” now featuring rapper and producer Big Boi. The track can be found on the band’s YouTube channel.

Like the original version of the track, it features more of a rap-like tone, with a pronounced beat on the instrumentals and a stronger flow to the vocals. The new version features a verse from Big Boi at around two minutes and thirty seconds into the track, bringing in a new atmosphere to the track as the rapper adds his own style onto the duo’s track. It’s certain to be a nice treat for fans of the track wishing for more. Speaking on the track, Phantogram stated “”Move in Silence” started as a beat and musical idea Josh made before we began working on Memory of a Day. He’d already written the chorus and we had an early demo with Sarah singing on it. One night when Big Boi was in LA visiting, he invited us to come hang and Josh played him some new Phantogram ideas and beats. We ended up jamming to “Move in Silence” over and over – it just had that energy. Big Boi looked at us said “Yo, this needs to be a Big Grams song.” We told him it was probably going to be a Phantogram track, but when we were putting together the deluxe version of Memory of a Day, we were so excited to have him jump on and add a verse.”

The new version of “Move in Silence” is one of three new tracks added to the deluxe edition, alongside previously released singles “In My Head” and “Earthshaker.”