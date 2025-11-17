Glixen Share Introspective New Single “Medicine Bow”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 17th, 2025 - 5:31 PM

After a major year following the release of their acclaimed EP, Quiet Pleasures, Glixen has shared their newest single, “Medicine Bow.” Today’s release finds the group diving deeper into their world of hard-hitting sound, while layers of distortion bloom around tender vocals. Introspective lyrics swim beneath a wall of sound that results in something raw, vulnerable and immediate.

“It’s a sense of urgency bound to the quiet yearning for self-comfort,” Glixen explains. “The song drifts between lucidity and a fever dream, where soft vulnerability meets slow-burning decay. The lead and rhythm guitars melt and unmeld in a hypnotic blur, mirroring the emotional push and pull at the heart of the track. With each refrain, ‘Medicine Bow’ becomes a reflection of that internal ache to hold on while letting go — a sonic unraveling that feels intimate and disoriented.”

Quiet Pleasures saw the Phoenix shoegazers combine syrupy vocals, heartfelt lyricism, and humming riffs to deliver an emotional and reverb-drenched EP across five songs. Songs leading up to the EP, such as “foreversoon,” “sick silent” and “all tied up” preceded the EP, marking a step forward within their sound; atmospheric and drenched in distortion, continuing a sonic evolution that feels fresh and completely locked in as the quartet continues to cement their place among the new vanguard of modern shoegaze.