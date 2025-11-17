mxdwn Music

Glixen Share Introspective New Single “Medicine Bow”

November 17th, 2025 - 5:31 PM

After a major year following the release of their acclaimed EP, Quiet PleasuresGlixen has shared their newest single, “Medicine Bow.” Today’s release finds the group diving deeper into their world of hard-hitting sound, while layers of distortion bloom around tender vocals. Introspective lyrics swim beneath a wall of sound that results in something raw, vulnerable and immediate.

“It’s a sense of urgency bound to the quiet yearning for self-comfort,” Glixen explains. “The song drifts between lucidity and a fever dream, where soft vulnerability meets slow-burning decay. The lead and rhythm guitars melt and unmeld in a hypnotic blur, mirroring the emotional push and pull at the heart of the track. With each refrain, ‘Medicine Bow’ becomes a reflection of that internal ache to hold on while letting go — a sonic unraveling that feels intimate and disoriented.”

Quiet Pleasures saw the Phoenix shoegazers combine syrupy vocals, heartfelt lyricism, and humming riffs to deliver an emotional and reverb-drenched EP across five songs. Songs leading up to the EP, such as “foreversoon,” “sick silent” and “all tied up” preceded the EP, marking a step forward within their sound; atmospheric and drenched in distortion, continuing a sonic evolution that feels fresh and completely locked in as the quartet continues to cement their place among the new vanguard of modern shoegaze.

